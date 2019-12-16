|
SANDERS
MARIAN
on December 13th. Wife of the late Louis; Mother of Roz, Barry (Nancy), David (Edie), and Stuart (Katie); grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of fifteen. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Tuesday 1pm at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment to follow at Har Zion Cemetery, Collingdale. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019