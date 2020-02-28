Home

MARIAN (Slater) SHERMAN

MARIAN (Slater) SHERMAN Notice
SHERMAN
MARIAN (nee Slater)
On February 25, 2020. Wife of the late Sydney Grabell and the late Harvey Sherman; mother of Jeffrey (Kristine) Grabell, and Neal (Lisa) Grabell; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 1 P.M, at Congregation Keneseth Israel, Old York Road and Township Line, Elkins Park. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Golden Slipper Camp, 215 N. Presidential Blvd., Bala Cynwyd PA 19004. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday evening, 6 to 9 P.M., at the late residence.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
