89, of Harleysville, PA. On May 13, 2020, Marian Underwood went home to the Lord. She is with her beloved husband, John Underwood. "Absent from the body. Present with the Lord." Internment will be private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 16, 2020.