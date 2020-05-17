ANDERSON
MARIANNE (nee Musser)
81, of Drexel Hill, PA on May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon; Also survived by her children, Sheri Anderson, Debbee (Bob) Hammett, Gordon (Linda) Anderson, Jr.; grandchildren, Kimmy, Bobby, Alex, Ashley, Christopher and Caitlyn. Funeral Service will be private on Tues. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington. A public memorial will be announced. Contributions to Alzheimer/Dementia 3900 Market St., Phila 19106, preferred. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.