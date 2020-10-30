Age 77, October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Beck. Devoted mother of Michael (Christine) Caudo, Janine Caudo; step mother of Richard, Jr. (Robin) Beck and Christopher (Stacey) Beck; Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Gabriella and Gianna; step grandmother of Kimberly, Hunter, Kyle and Collin. Dear sister of Lenora Ruggio. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday morning 9:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America
P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 in Marianne's memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net