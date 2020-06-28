MARIANNE K. McPHILLIPS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McPHILLIPS
MARIANNE K.


passed away on June 24th while listening to the sounds of her beloved ocean. She was born in Philadelphia to Don and Anna (née Kennealy) Keenan. She was blessed to grow up and grow old with five siblings - Betty (Harry), Don (Dot), Jack (Barbara), Ed (Fran) and Kay (Joe). She studied at Villanova and Gwynedd-Mercy College before working as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for many years. She married James Clifford McPhillips at St. Anthanasius Church in 1968 and had three children - Patrick (Jill), Shannon (Dan) and Kara. Her family, including her eight grandchildren, and her friends were the source of a lifetime of joy, laughter and love. Mare always had a smile on her face, whether she was golfing, playing bridge, gardening, being a Mom-Mom, putting her feet in the ocean or enjoying her daily glass(es) of sherry. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. There will be a private mass for the family this week. Once it is safe for all of us to gather again, there will be a memorial service and reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Sea Isle Public Library (care of: Cape May County Library, 4 Moore Road - DN 2030, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210). To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Marianne, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com.

Arrangements entrusted to JEFFRIES AND KEATES FUNERAL HOME, 609-646-3400


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 646-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved