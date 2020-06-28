McPHILLIPS
MARIANNE K.
passed away on June 24th while listening to the sounds of her beloved ocean. She was born in Philadelphia to Don and Anna (née Kennealy) Keenan. She was blessed to grow up and grow old with five siblings - Betty (Harry), Don (Dot), Jack (Barbara), Ed (Fran) and Kay (Joe). She studied at Villanova and Gwynedd-Mercy College before working as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for many years. She married James Clifford McPhillips at St. Anthanasius Church in 1968 and had three children - Patrick (Jill), Shannon (Dan) and Kara. Her family, including her eight grandchildren, and her friends were the source of a lifetime of joy, laughter and love. Mare always had a smile on her face, whether she was golfing, playing bridge, gardening, being a Mom-Mom, putting her feet in the ocean or enjoying her daily glass(es) of sherry. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. There will be a private mass for the family this week. Once it is safe for all of us to gather again, there will be a memorial service and reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Sea Isle Public Library (care of: Cape May County Library, 4 Moore Road - DN 2030, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210). To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Marianne, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com.
Arrangements entrusted to JEFFRIES AND KEATES FUNERAL HOME, 609-646-3400
MARIANNE K.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.