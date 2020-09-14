(nee GoeldinVonTiefenau)On Sept. 1, 2020, age 91 of West Chester for the pastfive years and formerly of Ft. Myers, FL. Beloved wife of Robert A. whom she married on April 11, 1953. Devoted mother of Chris (Rebecca), Karen (John) Jobin, Laura (Scott) Watson, Susanne Bechhold, Lynne (Paul) Daus, and Kimberly Federici; a sister Charlotte Walsh, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Herlihy. Funeral Services and Internment are private for the immediate family. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Covenant House, PO Box 96708, Wash., DC, 20090-6708Arrangements: