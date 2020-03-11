Home

William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
King of Prussia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Divine Providence Church
MARIANNE (Niederreiter) WILSON


1937 - 2020
MARIANNE (Niederreiter) WILSON Notice
WILSON
MARIANNE (Niederreiter)


March 8, 2020, age 82 of King of Prussia, born in Stockdorf, Germany in 1937 to parents Emilie (Greil) and Alois Niederreiter. Beloved wife of Robert J. Wilson for 58 years. Devoted mother of Robert T. Wilson (Kara), Jennifer S. Callahan (Jack), and her two loving children in heaven, Michael P. and Marianne Wilson; adoring mom-mom to six wonderful grandchildren: Tyler, Scott, Craig, and Claire Wilson, and Lilly and Caroline Callahan; loving sister of Emilie Roelz and Luise Altmann (Wolfgang); and cherished sister-in-law to Peter and Midge Wilson, Jim and June Wilson, and the late Michael Wilson and Betsy Dardine; loved dearly by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects on Saturday, March 14th, from 12-1:30 P.M. at Mother of Divine Providence Church (King of Prussia). Mass will commence in the church at 1:30 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson's Research at Penn Medicine. Checks payable to Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Attention Mary Tong, 3535 Market St, Ste 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME (Conshohocken)
www.moorefuneralhome.net

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
