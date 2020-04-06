|
|
GILIBERTI
MARIE AGNES
Passed Peacefully April 4, 2020 (nee Capalbo). Devoted wife of the late Francis. Beloved mother of Richard (Michele), Donna (George) Brewster and Kathleen Albanese. Loving sister of Franny (Sonny) Huber, Connie (Ross) Lowe and Jimmy (Colleen) Capalbo. Grandmother of George and Michele Brewster and Alexa Albanese. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing, Service and Interment will be private.
www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020