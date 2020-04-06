Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE GILIBERTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE AGNES GILIBERTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE AGNES GILIBERTI Notice
GILIBERTI
MARIE AGNES


Passed Peacefully April 4, 2020 (nee Capalbo). Devoted wife of the late Francis. Beloved mother of Richard (Michele), Donna (George) Brewster and Kathleen Albanese. Loving sister of Franny (Sonny) Huber, Connie (Ross) Lowe and Jimmy (Colleen) Capalbo. Grandmother of George and Michele Brewster and Alexa Albanese. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing, Service and Interment will be private.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -