of Mt. Laurel, N.J., aged 93 years, Died Saturday October 17, 2020. Marie was born in Philadelphia, PA. on November 20, 1926, to Ida L. Simon Finn, and Joseph A. Finn. Marie's mother, Ida, passed away only three days after Marie was born. Our hearts rejoice at the thought of their reunion! Marie was married to Haven V. Baker, and together, they had seven children. Their children are : Kathleen DeZottis, (Don), Adrienne Kemp, (Steven), Mark, (Theresa), Kevin F., Kenneth, (Girard), Forrest, and Regina. Marie was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Marie was kind and friendly, generous and compassionate. She loved her Phillies baseball, music of all kinds. Marie was a talented and accomplished knitter and seamstress. We are truly all the better for having had Marie as our mother, and matriarch, and she will be sorely missed. In Marie's memory, consider donating food or bedding or support to your local animal shelter. Burial is private. Family will hold a memorial celebration of Marie's life at a future date, when it is safe for all to attend.



