MARIE ANTOINETTE (Spadafora) Turzo
TURZO
MARIE ANTOINETTE
(nee Spadafora)
April 25, 2020. Survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her name to Montessori Program at Waldron Mercy Academy, 513 Mont-gomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. There will be a celebra-tion of her life at a later date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
