SR. MARIE B. MAGUIRE, IHM FORMERLY SR. JOHN IMMACULATE On October 7, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM sisters, she is survived by her sister, Sister Kathleen T. Maguire, I.H.M. and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents John Patrick Maguire and Rose (Gillespie) Maguire, her sisters Roseann Guiliano and Gertrude Connor, and her brother John F. Maguire. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on October 13, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Dr., Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com