|
|
D'AMBROSIO
MARIE BEADLE
Age 65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Easter, April 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark, her children Kristin Pulcinella (Matt) of Chadds Ford, Mark (Kristy) of Newtown Square, Philip (Emily) of Bryn Mawr and Luke (Kelly Curry) of Springfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Molly, Ryan, Cole and Jake and siblings, Catherine Ferry (Paul), Joanne Taylor, James Beadle (Geri), Margaret Hamill (Dan), Anne Moore (Tom), Robert Beadle (Angela) and sister-in-law, Regina Fasciocco. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Elizabeth Dempsey Beadle, siblings Elizabeth Ellen, William and Richard and a brother-in-law, Jay Taylor. Due to the COVID19 crisis her services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hema-tology, PC, Cancer Center, Suite G4, 500 Evergreen Drive, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020