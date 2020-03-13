Home

MARIE C. (Kutis) PERRY

MARIE C. (Kutis) PERRY Notice
MARIE C. (nee Kutis)


Age 77, of Philadelphia, PA passed on March 9th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Albert Perry, Jr. and her brother John Kutis.
Survived by her children, Albert (Christine) Perry and Daniel (Veronica) Perry; her grand-children, Lucia, Julian and Evangeline; and her dog "Bogey".
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, March 16, 2020, 6 to 8 P.M., at DANJOLELL-BARONE MEMORIAL HOME, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA, and on Tuesday, March 17th, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 A.M. (ALL IN CHURCH) at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA. 19086. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contribu-tions in Marie's name can be made to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandybank Road, Media, PA 19063


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
