SMITH
MARIE C. (nee Terpien)
of Rock Hall Md, formally of Roxborough, on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert L. Smith, loving sister of Barbara Distel. Funeral services private. www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.