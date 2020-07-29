BONTEMPO MARIE CHRISTELLA (Trainor)
84, on July 26, 2020, of Feasterville, PA, preceded in death by Husband Dante and parents, William and Anna, and Mother of David (Mary), Mark (Missy), Danny (Donna) and Brian. Loving grandmother of David, Danielle, Ashley, Laura, Daniel, Morgan, Megan, Nicholas, Victoria, Kameron and Tristan and great grandmother of 9. A home maker most of her life with a heavy heart dedicated to her family, especially weekend and
holiday gatherings. Marie will be remembered for these devotions with a Mass of Christian Burial only on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville, PA 19053 at 11:30 A.M. With limited capacity and COVID-19, family understands if you cannot join us. Interment Resurrection Cemetery will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association
, www2.heart.org
or Woman of Malvern Retreat, www.malvernretreat.com
TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME