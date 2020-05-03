FISHER
MARIE D. (nee Daupharas)
Age 93 of Warminster and formerly of Richboro, PA, died peacefully on April 30, 2020. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Leo J. Fisher and is the loving mother of Colette F. Gormish (William), Jeannette M. Fox (Joseph), and Leo J. Fisher (Annemarie). She is also survived by her loving grand-children Christine (Nick), Sean, Nicole (Tim), and Joseph. Due to the National Health Crisis a Gathering and Memorial Service will be announced for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Northampton James Kinney Senior Center, 165 Township Rd., Richboro, PA 18954www.fluehr.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.