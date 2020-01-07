|
|
LIDDELL
MARIE D. (nee Matera)
Passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Born on December 4, 1927, daughter of the late John and Mary Matera (nee Swoboda). Devoted wife of the late WIlliam J. Liddell; Loving mother of William (Vilma), the late Robert, Charles (the late Darlene) and Tom (Bernadette) Liddell. Marie was also the sweet Mom-mom ReRe to her many grand-children and great grand-children. Also survived by her brother Charles Matera. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., Pa 19114, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Int Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Marie's favorite ministry, The Society of the Green Scapular, P.O. Box 2284, Front Royal, VA 22630.
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020