|
|
ZELL
MARIE D. (nee Gargulie)
April 15, 1935 - April 14, 2020
Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Marie was a kind hearted soul loved by everyone. She will truly be missed by all. Wife of the late John G Zell III; mother of Debbie Lyles (Jay), Michael Zell (Noel), Scott Zell (Sandy) and the late John Zell IV and Glenn Zell. Grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5.
Burial is private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced after quarantine lifted. Donations can be made to The (Alzheimersact.alz.org)
KENNETH WM. MURPHY, F.D.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 18, 2020