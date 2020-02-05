Home

MARIE E. (Cummins) DAILY

MARIE E. (Cummins) DAILY Notice
DAILY
MARIE E. (nee Cummins)


On February 3, 2020, age 72 years, of Glenside. Beloved wife of Eugene M. Loving mother of Tara O'Brien, Stephen (Kelly) and Michael (Robert). Also survived by her grand-children Declan, Nora and Kira. Sister of Frances Donahue and Desmond Cummins. Predeceased by her parents James and Eileen (nee Slaine) Cummins and her sister Kathleen Manning. Funeral Mass Saturday 12:30 P.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at Church Saturday 10:30 A.M. to 12:15 P.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
