SMART
MARIE E. (nee O'Donnell)
Of Mayfair, on March 11, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of James J. Smart Sr. Devoted mother of James Jr., William, Maureen, Rita, and Carol. Grandmother of 17. Great-grandmother of 15. Loving sister of Dolores Hampson, Catherine Ramirez, and William O'Donnell. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19149, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M.
Rite of Committal Washington Crossing National Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory to St. Hubert H.S. for Girls, or St. Matthew Church would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020