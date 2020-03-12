|
WISE
MARIE E. (nee McGarry)
On March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J., devoted mom of Anne Wise and Maureen Loughran, loving Mom Mom of Erin and Nicholas Loughran, dear sister of Robert McGarry, Doris Arnoldy, Richard McGarry and the late James McGarry, William McGarry, Anna Byrne, Joseph and Francis McGarry. Graduate of Hallahan High School. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 920 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020