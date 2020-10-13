1/
MARIE ELISABETH (nee NOUGHTON) POWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIE ELISABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Roy H. Powell. A longtime secretary with White and Williams Law Firm. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's Celebration of Life, Friday 2 P.M. CRAFT FUNERAL HOME OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike, where friends may call 12:30 P.M. Per CDC guidelines face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be observed. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers Roy asks that people bring a perennial plant, so he can add to their garden, and spend time with her and your thoughts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved