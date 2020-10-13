October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Roy H. Powell. A longtime secretary with White and Williams Law Firm. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's Celebration of Life, Friday 2 P.M. CRAFT FUNERAL HOME OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike, where friends may call 12:30 P.M. Per CDC guidelines face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be observed. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers Roy asks that people bring a perennial plant, so he can add to their garden, and spend time with her and your thoughts.