MARIE ELIZABETH (nee HEALY) HAWTHORN
1928 - 2020
We are sad to announce our mother Marie's passing on October 30, 2020, in Green Valley, AZ. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Herbert Hawthorn, she leaves six children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mom was born in Phila. PA, on June 29, 1928. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph's Academy in 1946 and Chestnut Hill College in 1950. She taught High School English in Warminster, PA, Tampa, FL, and Phoenix, AZ. Mom loved the shore and her travels in the US, Canada, and Europe. She was a kindhearted, compassionate, and loving mother. We miss her deeply. Celebration of Life will be in Philadelphia with Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
