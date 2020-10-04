1/1
Marie (nee Devlin) Fitzgerald
89, of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Molly Devlin. She grew up in West Oak Lane in St. Athanasius' parish. Predeceased by her loving husband Albert and her beloved son Francis. Marie is survived by brother Jack, daughter Maureen, daughter-in-law Deborah, 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marie was talented and industrious, working on and finishing creative projects till the very end. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, sewing and painting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Norristown Garden Club. Services are private. Due to the pandemic, A Celebration of Her Life will be held in the spring. Online condolences at donohuefuneralhome.com Arr (610-449-0300)


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
