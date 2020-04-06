|
|
FORTNER
MARIE (nee Brasko)
age 81 of Clayton, NJ, died on March 26, 2020, in Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill, NJ. Marie was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Married and moved to Elk Twp, NJ, with husband the late Charles Fortner. She is survived by two sons William (Melissa) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and James (Shannin) of Clayton, NJ. Grandmother of Seth, Timothy, Sophia, and Ava. Sister of the late William (Helena) Brasko and Nancy Brasko Rabik. Services are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, 2101 S. 28th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020