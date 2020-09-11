1/1
MARIE (BELFIORE) FORTUNA
84 years, of Bellmawr NJ, passed away on September 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Jenny (née Nigro) Belfiore. Loving mother of Phillip (Gina) Fortuna, Michael (Debbie) Fortuna and Lori (Anthony) Simonetti. Dear sister of Nicholas (Anna) Belfiore and the late Delores (John) Gambino and Joseph (Lynn) Belfiore. Cherished grandmother of Nina (Bill), Nikki (Joe), Michael (Amanda), Anthony (Stephanie), Matthew and Joey. Also survived by her extended family and many friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday morning 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 A.M. St. Joachim Parish Mary, Mother of the Church 20 Braisington Ave. Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. The family request that everyone attending Marie's viewing, please wear something yellow which was her favorite color, also due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Condolences atcostantinoprimofh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joachim Parish Mary, Mother of the Church
Funeral services provided by
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
