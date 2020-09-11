84 years, of Bellmawr NJ, passed away on September 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Jenny (née Nigro) Belfiore. Loving mother of Phillip (Gina) Fortuna, Michael (Debbie) Fortuna and Lori (Anthony) Simonetti. Dear sister of Nicholas (Anna) Belfiore and the late Delores (John) Gambino and Joseph (Lynn) Belfiore. Cherished grandmother of Nina (Bill), Nikki (Joe), Michael (Amanda), Anthony (Stephanie), Matthew and Joey. Also survived by her extended family and many friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday morning 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 A.M. St. Joachim Parish Mary, Mother of the Church 20 Braisington Ave. Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. The family request that everyone attending Marie's viewing, please wear something yellow which was her favorite color, also due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Condolences atcostantinoprimofh.com