Home

POWERED BY

Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
MARIE


On Jan. 8, 2020, Marie, age 72 of Cherry Hill, NJ formerly of Phila. passed away unexpectedly. A graduate of St. Hubert's. Marie taught at St. Hubert's and served as Principal at Little Flower before retiring as Principal from the Runnemede School District in NJ. Marie was recently predeceased by her brothers, James and Kevin. Lovingly survived by her parents, James J. and Mary (nee Leonard); her siblings, Joseph (Virginia), Eileen (Francis) Smith, Thomas (Maria), Edward (Laura) and Kathleen (William); her sister-in-laws, Mary and Donna; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with many good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and again Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either St. Hubert's Catholic High School for Girls, 7320 Torres-dale Ave., Phila., PA 19136 or Little Flower Catholic HS for Girls c/o Sister Joan M. Ames, IHM, Director of Advance-ment, 1000 W. Lycoming Street, Phila., PA 19140.

Arr. Healey Funeral Home
www.healeyfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -