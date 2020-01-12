|
|
GALLAGHER
MARIE
On Jan. 8, 2020, Marie, age 72 of Cherry Hill, NJ formerly of Phila. passed away unexpectedly. A graduate of St. Hubert's. Marie taught at St. Hubert's and served as Principal at Little Flower before retiring as Principal from the Runnemede School District in NJ. Marie was recently predeceased by her brothers, James and Kevin. Lovingly survived by her parents, James J. and Mary (nee Leonard); her siblings, Joseph (Virginia), Eileen (Francis) Smith, Thomas (Maria), Edward (Laura) and Kathleen (William); her sister-in-laws, Mary and Donna; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with many good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and again Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either St. Hubert's Catholic High School for Girls, 7320 Torres-dale Ave., Phila., PA 19136 or Little Flower Catholic HS for Girls c/o Sister Joan M. Ames, IHM, Director of Advance-ment, 1000 W. Lycoming Street, Phila., PA 19140.
Arr. Healey Funeral Home
www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020