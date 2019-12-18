Home

MARIE J. (Kaiser) SWEENEY

Age 93, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019 at her home in Mount Laurel, NJ and is formerly from Phila. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Dutch". Loving mother of James F. (Sharon) and Paul J. (Geraldine). Beloved grandmother of Kevin Sweeney (Ashley), Greg Sweeney (Katelyn), Brian Sweeney, Elizabeth Archer (Paul) and Colleen Sweeney and beloved great-grandmother of Addison and Everly Sweeney and Natalie and Madelyn Archer. Devoted sister of the late Dolores H. Lazarich. Marie is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Church (Upper), 2328 E. Lehigh Ave. (at Memphis St.), Phila., PA 19125 on Mon. at 10:30 A.M. Viewing will be from 9 to 10:15 A.M. at the Church. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019
