EISENHART
MARIE JOAN (nee McClung)
Passed away peacefully at her home in Jeffersonville on March 31, 2020. Marie, a 1940 graduate of Frankford High in Philadelphia, met and married the love of her life, Frank J. Eisenhart (d 1983) in 1943. Marie worked in the banking industry for 20 years, much of that time at First Pennsylvania in Chestnut Hill. Marie was predeceased by her husband and infant daughter Janet. She is survived by her loving children Frank J. Eisenhart Jr. (Kathy dec.) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Joan E. Tlush (John) of Glenmoore, PA, Linda A. Eisenhart of Collegeville, PA and Ross Eisenhart (Linda) of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Marie affectionately known as Mimi is also survived by her grand-children and great-grand-children, Jamie Eisenhart (Lynn) of Seattle, WA and their sons Theo and Calvin, Jason Tlush (Kelsey) of Los Angeles, CA and their children Milo and Charlotte, Lauren Tlush Curtis (Peter) of Los Angeles, CA and their daughter Nico, Ashley Eisenhart of Philadelphia, Corrie E. Humbert (John) of King of Prussia and Justin Eisenhart (Pam) of Conshohocken. Marie loved life, people and particularly her wonderful family. At 96 years old she was proud to still be able to answer questions on Jeopardy. Notice of Services will be posted by JACOB F. RUTH FUNERAL DIRECTORS. Donations in Marie's honor can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020