On October 9, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Born on Nov. 3, 1930. Long time resident of Bryn Mawr, PA. Wife of the late James F. Judge. A retired elementary school teacher, Marie spent many years as a volunteer guide in the Fairmount Park Historic Houses under the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She is missed by her many friends. Survived by her niece, Julie Ford (Roger) of Cedar Park, Texas, her nephew, Mark Burns (Linda) and her sister-in-law Sheila Burns, all of Chicago. Memorial Service at a future date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
