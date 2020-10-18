Passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington. She was 97 years of age and a former resident of Gwynedd Valley. Born in Philadelphia, the devoted daughter of the late Joseph W. and Marie Lafferty Hickey, she was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in the first graduating class of 1941. Marie was the former Vice President of The Lehigh Press, Inc. where she was employed for over 50 years. She was the beloved wife for 64 years of the late Robert J. White and the loving sister of the late Joseph W. Hickey (Lorraine), Marcella F. Ryan (the late Stephen), the late Joan T. Ames (the late John B.) and Marilyn K. Davis (Lewis) and a cherished aunt and great aunt to their families. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. in Saint Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main Street, North Wales, Pa 19454. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Saint John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming Street, Phila., Pa 19140 or to Camilla Hall, c/o 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355 in Marie's honor and memory.