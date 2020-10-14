1/
Marie (nee Skorb) Kadlubowski
91, of Voorhees, NJ passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late Matthew T. Kadlubowski, loving mother to Matthew Bashi-Kadlubowski and son-in-law Holeg, devoted daughter of the late Adolph and Emily Skorb (Bogdziewicz), sister of the late Jean Lee (Skorb), and the late Albert and Stanley Skorb. Friends and family are invited to the BRADLEY FH, 601 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ on Sat., Oct. 17th from 8-9:30 A.M. followed by a 10:00 A.M. Requiem Mass at St. Joan of Arc R.C. Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to Samaritan Hospice of Southern NJ at www.samaritannj.org www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
OCT
17
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
