KEARNEY
MARIE (nee Hobbs)
80 yrs of N. Cape May NJ formerly of Phila., PA, passed away Jan 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late James E. Kearney, loving mother to Anne Marie Kiel (Mathew) Joann Maxfield, Diane Boucher, James M. (Donna) Michael (Elizabeth), Daniel and Edward (Kara). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's Viewing on Thursday, January 9th, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at the St John Neumann Parish, St. John of God RC Church, 680 Town Bank Rd, N.Cape May, NJ 08204. Inter-ment immediately following mass at Cape May Co. Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc. P.O. Box 1053 Wildwood NJ 08260, Loveoflinda.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020