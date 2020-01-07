Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 886-7111
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St John Neumann Parish, St. John of God RC Church
680 Town Bank Rd
N.Ca pe May, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St John Neumann Parish, St. John of God RC Church
680 Town Bank Rd
N.Ca pe May, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cape May Co. Veteran's Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE (Hobbs) KEARNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE (Hobbs) KEARNEY Notice
KEARNEY
MARIE (nee Hobbs)


80 yrs of N. Cape May NJ formerly of Phila., PA, passed away Jan 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late James E. Kearney, loving mother to Anne Marie Kiel (Mathew) Joann Maxfield, Diane Boucher, James M. (Donna) Michael (Elizabeth), Daniel and Edward (Kara). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's Viewing on Thursday, January 9th, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at the St John Neumann Parish, St. John of God RC Church, 680 Town Bank Rd, N.Cape May, NJ 08204. Inter-ment immediately following mass at Cape May Co. Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc. P.O. Box 1053 Wildwood NJ 08260, Loveoflinda.org.

Condolences to
www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -