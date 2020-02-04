The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
MARIE (Silla) MAFFEI

MARIE (Silla) MAFFEI Notice
MAFFEI
MARIE (nee Silla)


February 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother of Robert J. (Kathleen), Michele Cecala, Derek (Rebecca), Stephen Maffei and Dr. Mario (Regina) Maffei. Survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot entrance on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Parkinson Council, Inc., 555 E. City Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
