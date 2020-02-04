|
|
MARTINO
MARIE (nee Calabree)
Passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at age 101. Beloved Wife of the late Alexander; Loving Mother of Anthony; Dear Sister of Margaret, Lena, Mildred, and the late Leonard, Anthony, and Nancy. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing THURSDAY Evening 7:00 to 9:00 and FRIDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 at THE PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass FRIDAY 10:00 A.M. St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020