SR. MARIE PASCHAL PENOT, IHM
Formerly DOLORES PENOT
On February 26, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her sister-in-law Janet (Daniel), loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Ann Bergmark Penot, brothers Daniel and Joseph and sister Patricia. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements. By:
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020