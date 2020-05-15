MARIE PERRY
PERRY
MARIE
On April 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Archie and Bessie Hall, loving wife of the late James Robert Perry, loving mother, grandmother and great grand-mother. Services were private.Condolences & Guestbook
www.kentfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
