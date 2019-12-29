The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
MARIE (Piccone) PICCIONE

MARIE (Piccone) PICCIONE Notice
December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor. Devoted mother of Denise (John) Flowers and Victor (Angela) Piccione. Cherished grandmother of John, Justin, Victor, and Deanna. Sister of Rose Lioy. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, JANUARY 4, 2020, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
