DiDONATOMARIE R. (nee Nocella)Age 96, of St. Monica Manor in South Phila. on May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred P., Sr. Devoted mother of Maria (Dave) Ervin, Alfred P., Jr. (Diana) and David P. (Susan); also survived by her 3 loving grandchildren Kyle, David Christian and Monica; her sister Jacqueline Martina and many loving nieces and nephews. For the safety and well being of relatives, friends and neighbors, all Services will be held privately. If so desiring, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Monica Church.BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.