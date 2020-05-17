MARIE R. (Nocella) DiDONATO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiDONATO
MARIE R. (nee Nocella)
Age 96, of St. Monica Manor in South Phila. on May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred P., Sr. Devoted mother of Maria (Dave) Ervin, Alfred P., Jr. (Diana) and David P. (Susan); also survived by her 3 loving grandchildren Kyle, David Christian and Monica; her sister Jacqueline Martina and many loving nieces and nephews. For the safety and well being of relatives, friends and neighbors, all Services will be held privately. If so desiring, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Monica Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved