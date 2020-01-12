Home

Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Wife of late Dr. John W. Thomas. Sister of late John O'Neill. Mother of John, Catherine, Marie, Margaret, Neil and Mary Patricia. Grandmother of Mara, Michelle, Dante, Olivia, John, Meagan and Molly. Funeral services were private at the request of her family. Expressions of condolence can be sent c/o Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. John Neumann Parish at 380 Highland Rd. Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or Chestnut Hill College at 9601 Germantown Ave. Phila, PA 19118.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
