ROCCO
MARIE RITA (nee Ruggiano)
Age 96, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Rocco Sr.. Loving mother of John (Yvette) Rocco, Jr.; loving grandmother of Aaron Rocco. Dear sister of Silvio and the late Alfonso and Louis Ruggiano. Her Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Ignatius Home, 4401 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA. 19104 in Marie's memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020