Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
MARIE RITA (Ruggiano) ROCCO

MARIE RITA (Ruggiano) ROCCO Notice
ROCCO
MARIE RITA (nee Ruggiano)


Age 96, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Rocco Sr.. Loving mother of John (Yvette) Rocco, Jr.; loving grandmother of Aaron Rocco. Dear sister of Silvio and the late Alfonso and Louis Ruggiano. Her Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Ignatius Home, 4401 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA. 19104 in Marie's memory.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020
