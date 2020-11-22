1/1
MARIE SACCULLO
1926 - 2020
94 of Philadelphia PA died Wednesday Nov 18, 2020 at Reading Hospital in West Reading, PA. Born Jan 30, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfio Saccullo and the late Maria Olivo Saccullo. She was a life long resident of South Philadelphia and worked for the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council. The most important thing in her life was her family. She is survived by her nieces Maria Patricia Treston (Arthur), Karen Lynn Ulisney, Donna Lee Marchesano (Joseph) and Tinamarie Smith (Edward); her nephew; Dominick Cianci (Lisa); and many grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. on December 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 213 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be held in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Springfield, PA immediately following. Arrange-ments by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, and Boyd, Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
18
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
