94 of Philadelphia PA died Wednesday Nov 18, 2020 at Reading Hospital in West Reading, PA. Born Jan 30, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfio Saccullo and the late Maria Olivo Saccullo. She was a life long resident of South Philadelphia and worked for the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council. The most important thing in her life was her family. She is survived by her nieces Maria Patricia Treston (Arthur), Karen Lynn Ulisney, Donna Lee Marchesano (Joseph) and Tinamarie Smith (Edward); her nephew; Dominick Cianci (Lisa); and many grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. on December 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 213 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be held in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Springfield, PA immediately following. Arrange-ments by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, and Boyd, Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com