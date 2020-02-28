Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE McCLUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER MARIE ST. ANNE (Mary Ellen) McCLUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER MARIE ST. ANNE (Mary Ellen) McCLUNG Notice
SISTER MARIE ST.
ANNE McCLUNG, IHM
Formerly Mary Ellen McClung on February 26, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Fred B. and Anne Marie Harron McClung, siblings Joseph (Helen) and Robert. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -