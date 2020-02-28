|
SISTER MARIE ST.
ANNE McCLUNG, IHM
Formerly Mary Ellen McClung on February 26, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Fred B. and Anne Marie Harron McClung, siblings Joseph (Helen) and Robert. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020