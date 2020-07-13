SR. MARIE ST. JAMESNULTY, IHMFormerly Helen E. Nulty on July 10, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents James and Mary Carey Nulty, and her brothers James (Dorothy), Joseph (Jean) and Harry (Madeline). Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contribu-tions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by