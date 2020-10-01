1/1
MARIE (HAYES) SWIER
Passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Phila. to the late Vincent and Marie Hayes (nee Benson), Marie is survived by her children Linda Swier, and Terri Brubaker (Russ); and her sister Theresa Saunter (the late Walter). Marie enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars and dark chocolate. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's Life Celebration on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:30-11 A.M., followed by her Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 200 W. Germantown Pike; Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Marie's name to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness via their website www.nami.org/donate, or to Regina Nursing Center by calling (610) 272-5600. To share your fondest memory of Marie, please visit www.lifecelebration.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
