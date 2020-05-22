MARIE T. "TESY" (O'Keefe) MARTIN
MARTIN
MARIE T. "TESY" (nee O'Keefe)
Age 93, of Media, PA, passed on May 19, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward J., Sr. and Margaret Gertrude (nee White) O'Keefe. Tesy was employed for 44 years with the Pennsylvania Railroad, then Penn Central and lastly Conrail as an Accounting Clerk.
Tesy was the beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Martin; the loving aunt to her two nieces, Ursula Thompson and Christine O'Keefe-Tremont; and great-aunt to her dear great nieces and great nephews. Tesy is predeceased by her siblings, Edward J. O'Keefe, Jr., Ursula Kelly and Agnes V. Edge, as well as 5 deceased nieces and nephews.
Services and Interment will be held privately due to the pandemic. Contributions in Tesy's memory can be made to St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008.Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 610-353-6300



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
