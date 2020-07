PANTARELLI





On July 3, 2020, of Gloucester Twp. Loving mother of Dominic Pantarelli (Andrea Wagner). Cherished aunt of Vicky Breslin and Valerie Johnson. She is also survived by her cousins Louis Siana and Pat Ambrogi, her Sonora neighbors and many other family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday, July 11th, from 12:00 - 1:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will start at 1:00 P.M.,

Condolences at: www.egizifuneral.com