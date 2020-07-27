SZAFRANSKIMARIE T. (
nee Pannella)
94, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Crestview Center, Langhorne, PA. Marie was born in Philadelphia on March 14, 1926 to Aniello and Giovannina (Punzo) Pannella. She was the middle sister to Sarah, Clara and Samuel.
She was employed at Andre's Greenhouse from 1965-1987 and later at Bucks County Roses until her retirement in 2001. Her hobbies included gardening, ceramics and Word-Find puzzles. She loved her dog Gidget.
Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred. She is survived by her only child, Richard (Claudia), her grandchildren, great-grandsons, nephews, grandnephews and many great-grandnieces and great grandnephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave, Southampton, PA 18966 on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 11:00A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity: St. Jude Shrine, 512 W Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
https://www.stjudeshrine.org/sj/contributions/