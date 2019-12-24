|
|
O'CONNOR
MARIE V.
Age 93.
October 22, 1923 - June 30, 2016
Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Longtime resident of Philadelphia and West Chester counties, PA. Mrs. O'Connor was pre-deceased by her beloved devoted husband, Francis X. O'Connor; her two brothers, Anthony and Louis Teti, and two sisters, Agnes Teti and Evelyn DiMeo. Her sisters, Olympia Abbamondy passed July 4, 2016 at 95, and Florence Teti passed August 14, 2018 at 90. She is lovingly survived by her three daughters, Ava (John) Connors of Clarkesville, MD, Theresa O'Connor of Philadel-phia, and Jean (Peter) Barbieri of West Chester, PA; her grandchildren Joshua Barbieri, Jonathan (Alicia) Barbieri, Brian (Karin) Connors, and Jennifer (Keith) Simmons; her great grandchildren Alexander, Dominic, and Olivia Barbieri, Saoirse Connors, and Elizabeth and Benjamin Simmons. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. We give thanks for the love and lessons our parents gave to us all.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019